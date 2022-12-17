FORT WAYNE — Judge Robert Edward Kirsch, age 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, as the result of a traffic accident.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1953, the son of Frederick and Mary Jane (Zinn) Kirsch, in Fort Wayne and grew up in Berne, Indiana.
On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Carol Vawrinek in New Castle, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Kirsch, of Fort Wayne; their sons, Brian (Emily Schroeder) and Scott (Rebekah), both of Fort Wayne, and David (Elizabeth), of Greencastle, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Carol L. Kirsch, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Kirsch.
Bob graduated from South Adams High School, Adams County and then obtained a B.S. and M.B.A. degrees from Ball State University, as well as obtaining his J.D. from Indiana University Law School — Indianapolis.
He came to Ligonier in 1978, and joined Heckner & Associates, which later became Heckner & Kirsch. He was elected Noble County Judge in 2007, and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2021. He has since served as a senior judge in several area counties.
Bob was truly a community servant. He was a decades-long member of Ligonier Presbyterian Church as well as the Ligonier Rotary Club. He also served on the Jennie Thomson Foundation Board, the Noble County Community Foundation, was on the Board of Directors for Noble County REMC, and several boards affiliated with Parkview Foundation. In the past year, he spent several days a week as a volunteer driver for the American Red Cross delivering supplies to Indianapolis and various hospitals.
Bob had previously served as the Ligonier city attorney, town attorneys for Cromwell and Milford, and also for West Noble School Corporation.
Judge Kirsch was truly a man devoted to his family and to his community, and more than anything, he loved his family and being with them.
A celebration of Judge Kirsch’s life will take place at 10 a.m., on Jan. 14, 2023, at the Ligonier Presbyterian Church.
Pastor Kathy Kathary-Newton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Noble County, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, or Noble House.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.