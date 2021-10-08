AUBURN — Theodore W. Weaver Jr., 85, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Theodore was born on Feb. 11, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was the son of the late Theodore W. Sr., and Margaret J. Weaver.
He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope and a 4th Degree, Knight of Columbus.
Theodore was a bus driver for DeKalb Central Schools for many years and enjoyed model trains.
Theodore is survived by his daughters, Cassie (John) Barron, of Auburn, Indiana, Mandi (James) Sanders, of Columbia City, Indiana, Dawn (Janette Kauffman) Weaver, of Frankfort, Indiana, and Darlene (Tony) Jones, of Claypool, Indiana; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marie (Lloyd) France, of Butler, Indiana.
Theodore was twice-widowed by Nancy Ann and Marilyn Ann; and preceded in death by his brothers, James, Robert and Richard Weaver.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus or Tri-State Station in Fremont, Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.