ANGOLA — Ethel Mae Goings of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Ethel Mae was born in 1940, to Earl Jr., and Gladis Haniford in Rensselaer, Indiana.
After graduating from LaPorte High School she worked as a waitress at her grandmother Esther Faye Chittick’s restaurant, The Mayfair, in Silver Springs, Indiana, where she met her future husband, Dean Goings. They married, started a family and she stayed at home to raise their four children, whom she loved and adored.
Ethel Mae cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, landscaping and working with field stone, creating beautiful designs and structures as well as playing cards, especially bridge, reading and watching football.
Surviving are her children, Curtis Goings, of Angola, Indiana, Tara (Sid) Goings Sachs, of Narberth, Pennsylvania, and Margaux (Terry) Dazey, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Asher Sachs, Brielle Dazey and Taya Dazey; one brother, David Clark, of Eugene, Oregon; and one sister, Maureen Brown, of Golden, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon Goings; mother, Gladis Clark; and brothers, John Clark Jr., and Dennis Clark.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
