FREMONT —Vernon M. Palmer, age 90, of Lake Pleasant, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 3, 1931, in Harvard, Nebraska, to Riley and Mabel Palmer.
Vern married Carolyn Brauer on June 12, 1965, in Garfield Heights, Ohio.
He formerly worked for Indiana Marine Products and The Herald Republican, and was a member of the Printers Union.
He was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church.
He was very active and enjoyed being outside and staying busy.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Palmer, of Lake Pleasant, Fremont, Indiana; children, Ted (Kim) Palmer, of Colon, Michigan, Paul Palmer, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Kent (Melissa) Palmer, of Fremont, Indiana; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert A. (Maryann) Palmer, of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 11 siblings; and grandsons, Kyler Richard Palmer and Zach Hull.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Fremont United Methodist Church or Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
