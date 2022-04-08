AUBURN — Kenneth “Kenny” L. Shutt passed away on March 17, 2022, in Arizona, after just turning 77 years old.
He was born and raised in Auburn, Indiana. He lived in Ohio, before moving to Arizona for just a short time.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay.
Kenny is survived by three sons, Jason (Dareen) Shutt, of Ohio, Bill (Tami) Shutt, of Arizona, and Ryan (Amy) Shutt, of Ohio; a brother, Larry Shutt, of Auburn; a sister, Janis (Shutt) Bowling, of Auburn; grandchildren; nephews; and nieces.
Kenny loved his family and will be very much missed by all.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Creek Cemetery, 6840 C.R. 11A, Auburn, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.