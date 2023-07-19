MILAN — Judy A. Rudolph, 92, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Ripley Crossing Nursing Home in Milan, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1931, on the family farm in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Otis and Wava (Grate) Stoy.
Judy graduated from Pleasant Lake High School in 1949.
On March 13, 1955, she married William P. Rudolph.
Judy was a homemaker and worked on the farm.
She was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are her children, Brian (Andrea) Rudolph, of LaPorte, Indiana, and Brenda (Curt) Mergenthal, of Batesville, Indiana; siblings, Rodney Stoy, of Hamilton, Indiana, Janet Hoyer, of Frankfort, Indiana, and Larry (Mary Alice) Stoy, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are her three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William P. Rudolph, on March 2, 1988.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Stephen Kays officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, July 24, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
The burial will be at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Arthritis Foundation or to Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, IndianaJudy
