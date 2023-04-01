COLUMBUS — Kathleen M. (Liebing) Wilkinson, age 66, of Columbus, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at Columbus Regional Hospital.
She was born Feb. 9, 1957, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Lynn and Arlene (Moore) Liebing.
Kathleen graduated from East Noble High School in 1975, and attended Indiana University in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She married Gary Wilkinson on Aug. 16, 1980, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, as well as shopping.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Wilkinson, of Columbus, Indiana; her daughter, Kathlyn (Matt Hittle) Wilkinson, of Indianapolis; mother, Arlene Hillegass; father, Lynn (Lois) Liebing; brother, Mike (Jody) Liebing, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and sister, Lynete Liebing, of Avilla.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Swan Cemetery, Old State Road 3, Avilla.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathleen’s memory may be directed to the Brown County Humane Society, 128 S.R. 135 South, Nashville, IN 47448.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, Indiana.
