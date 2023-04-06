FORT WAYNE — Barbara C. Myers, 73, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was welcomed home into the loving arms of her Savior on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Barb was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 27, 1949, to Wayne J. Long Sr., and Eileen (Gill) Long, both of whom predeceased her.
Barb was a member of the first graduating class (1967) of DeKalb Central High School.
Soon after, she married Max A. Myers on May 4, 1968. Together, they started a family with two sons, Robert (Deborah) and Chadwick (Kathy), who survive, along with nine grandchildren.
Following high school, Barb worked for Lincoln Life. Once Max was established in his career, Barb focused on being a stay-at-home mother, often volunteering as room mother and sports chauffeur. She then obtained her Associate’s Degree in Accounting from IPFW and worked as the bookkeeper and later, office manager for her husband’s (and son’s) law practice.
Barb enjoyed baking, traveling, and cross-stitching. She had a talent for party planning, and often had a notebook and pencil at hand to jot down logistics. Most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren.
Barb is survived by her husband, Max; her sons, Robert and Chadwick; as well as her four siblings, Sharon (Barry) Stroh, Karon Northrup, Kay (Dick) Ward and W. John (Doreen) Long Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her infant grandson, Jacob.
A funeral service for Barb will be held at noon, with visitation two hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Military Veterans & Family Ministries (LMVFM.org).
Barb will be laid to rest at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.pinningtonfh.com.
