FORT WAYNE — Marsha L. Ray, age 84, passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of family, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
She was born in Bryan, Ohio, on Dec. 16, 1937, to Gaylord and Wilmetta Hootman.
She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1955.
After graduation, Marsha began a greater than 50-year career working in healthcare in Edgerton, Ohio, and Angola, Indiana. She worked tirelessly to help her family as well as those under her care.
Marsha was a top diet class teacher for Weight Watchers. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, and playing the piano.
Marsha is survived by three children, Scott (Kristine) Sprague, of Fremont, Indiana, Jodi (Brian) Staup, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Jon (Aimee) Sprague, of Bowling Green, Ohio. Also surviving are her beloved six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Her loving spirit and sense of humor will have a lasting impact on the lives of her family and friends.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Vern Hootman.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Her family is grateful for the care and comfort provided by Greystone Health and Rehabilitation Center and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.