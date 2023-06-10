PIERCETON — Carolyn Sue Coyle, 71, of rural Pierceton, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 10:16 p.m., on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at her home.
Born on Nov. 24, 1951, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Delbert C. and Mary Jane (Moore) Wright.
Growing up in Etna-Troy Township, Whitley County, she attended Columbia City Joint High School, later earning a GED.
On March 26, 1976, she married Richard A. Coyle. They have always made their home in rural Pierceton. The couple raised three children.
She became a World-Class horseshoe pitcher, winning the World Horseshoe Championship in her class as a teenager. Through the years, she continued to pitch horseshoes and bowl.
In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at Heater’s as a machine operator, then Pletcher’s Grocery in Pierceton in the produce department. She completed her work career at Ace Pest Control in North Webster as a Pest Technician, with 10 years of service.
Enjoying the outdoors, she liked to fish, hunt deer and when in season, hunt mushrooms. She enjoyed road trips, traveling throughout the lower 48 states.
Surviving is her husband of 47 years, Richard; children, Branden L. (Dawn) Truman, of Syracuse, Tina M. (Richard) Baker, of Columbia City and Angela C. Bradley, of Nashville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Kaye (Phil) Fisher, of Columbia City; and a sister-in-law, Virginia (Duane) Wright, of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Duane Wright.
A memorial gathering will be held at Columbia City Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 1-4 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Carolyn’s honor are to Promedica Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
