HUNTERTOWN — Ralph E. Dove, age 97, of Huntertown passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife of 67 years on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Dove was born on Sept. 11, 1924, in Spencerville to Frank and Martha (Myers) Dove.
He married the love of his life, Joan E. Houser, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949, in Garrett. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2016.
Mr. Dove was deferred from military service to stay home and take care of the family farm. He was the most loving, caring and selfless man whot was loved by all. He spent his working life farming, driving school bus and he was also an assistant supervisor for the custodial staff at Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law; Kathy and Lyle Gerig of Auburn;a son and daughter-in-law; Kim and Judi Dove of Auburn; four grandchildren and their spouses, Danielle and Adam Paul, Erin Dove, Kelli and Ian Thornson and Chad and Janel Noll; and five great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Riley Children’s Health, in care of Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
