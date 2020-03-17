PAULDING, Ohio — William (Bill) Lester Fulk, 88, Paulding, Ohio, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, comfortably in his home.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1931, in Payne, Ohio, the son of Floyd Alton and Violet Mae (Whitman) Fulk.
On Sept. 5, 1959, he married Edna Mae (Leupp) Fulk, who preceded him in death.
He served in the United States Army from Sept. 30, 1948, and was honorably discharged on Aug. 6, 1952, after serving his country in the Korean War.
He was employed as an over-the-road truck driver for 60 years, and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. One of his greatest accomplishments was his time spent working for the AC Spark Plug and Dinner Bell Nascar racing teams.
He was a well-known storyteller in Paulding, Ohio, who rarely met a stranger and was a lifelong friend to many.
He was a member of First Christian Church, Paulding.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Fulk) (husband, Douglas Blohm), of Auburn, Indiana; son, Jeffery (wife, Tammi) Fulk, of Bryan, Ohio; and son, Steven Fulk; five grandchildren, Amanda Baker, Andrea Parr (husband, Nate Parr), Brock Fulk, Jennifer Blohm, and Justin Blohm; eight great-grandchildren, William Baker, Maecy Baker, Aydan Parr, Greyson Parr, Noah Fulk, Garrett Fulk, Tayler Fulk, and Jackson Fulk; five siblings, Shirley Jane Cramer (Paul, deceased), Betty Lou Clark (John, deceased), and Diane Gay Foor, all of Paulding, Ohio, Tom Fulk of Defiance, Ohio, Nancy Kay Burditt (Richard), of Englewood, Florida; and sister-in-law, Pearl Fulk, of Antwerp, Ohio; many nieces; nephews; and cousins; and his lifelong friends and neighbors; Tom and Deanna Rhonehouse.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Edna Mae Fulk; his parents; his son, Billy Leroy Fulk; his siblings, Wilma Jean Fulk, Joyce Ann Dangler (Harold), Alton John Fulk (Pearl), Earl Dwight Fulk, and Jimmy Lee Fulk (Sue); grandson, Jeffery William Fulk; his beloved buddy and four-legged companion, Hershey Fulk; and his friend and all-time favorite Nascar driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at First Christian Church, Paulding, Ohio.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio.
Donations may be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice of Paulding or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.