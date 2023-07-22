SOUTH WHITLEY — Connie Lee Phend, 89, formerly of South Whitley, Indiana, and Sun City Center, Florida, died peacefully at Sunset Senior Community in Jenison, Michigan, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Born on Feb. 5, 1934, in Wabash, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William and Bertha (Shaffer) Shireman.
Growing up in the Sidney area, she graduated from Sidney High School in 1952.
On Oct. 27, 1967, she married William Henry Phend. They made their home in South Whitley, raising four children. After retiring, the couple moved to Fort Wayne and then Sun City Center, Florida.
In addition to being a homemaker, she was co-owner and operator with her husband of Phend Business Machines in Fort Wayne. The couple retired from the business in 1995.
Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, tailoring her clothing for a better fit and keeping her family’s clothing in good repair. In her retirement years, she liked to work jigsaw puzzles and word search games. Spending time with the grandchildren was always a joy and had recently welcomed a great-great granddaughter into the family.
Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, William; children, Debra (Douglas) Long, of North Webster, Donald (Tonya) Reiff, of South Whitley, Dennis (Kim) Reiff, of Warsaw and Timothy (Jennifer) Phend, of Michigan; grandchildren, Tyler Phend, Austin Reiff, Justin Reiff, Amber Reiff, Melissa Long, Phillip Long, Melinda Long Witmer and Brandon Long; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- granddaughter.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by half-sister, Alberta “Boo” Brown.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Burial will be at South Whitley Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m., until the time of the service on Sunday, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Connie’s honor may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
