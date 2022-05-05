KENDALLVILLE — David A. Knott, age 65, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1956, in Marion, Indiana, to Ralph and Carolyn (Spidel) Knott.
He was a 1974 DeKalb High School graduate.
Dave married Abby Kennedy on Oct. 3, 1981, in Auburn. She resides in rural Kendallville.
After working for the last 13 years for Flint and Walling in Kendallville as their tool room supervisor, Dave retired this past January. Prior to working at Flint and Walling, Dave worked for Alcoa Automotive in Auburn for 15 years.
He was an outdoorsman and adrenaline junkie. He loved off-roading, anything from four-wheelers to Jeeps to side-by-sides. He was a founding member of the 42 Off-road Club and he and Abby hosted the BF Acres Sportsman Challenge on their property every year. He also enjoyed sport shooting, camping, traveling in their motorhome and mooch docking at their friends’ places. One of the highlights that Dave and Abby always looked forward to was their annual “Knott Family Awesome RV Vacation”, where they would pick up their four granddaughters from their home in Colorado Springs and take them on a vacation in their motorhome. Dave was also a talented woodworker making many pieces of furniture for his home and other family members over the years.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Abby Knott, of Kendallville; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Sarah Knott, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four granddaughters, Sam, Emmie, Lexi and Kari; sisters and brother-in-law, Karen and Mike Muzzillo, of Fort Myers, Florida, Deb Kelch, of Sarasota, Florida, and Kim Burch, of Haynes City, Florida; father-in-law, Edward and Ginger Kennedy, of Garrett; sister-in-law, Marisa Kennedy, of Auburn; several loving nieces, nephews, cousins; extended family, including a very special niece, Heather Housel; and an extra special auntie, Joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law, Patricia Kennedy.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
