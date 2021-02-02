GARRETT — Sterling Keith Robbins II, 54, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan., 31, 2021, at his home.
Sterling was born on July 22, 1966, in San Diego, California, and was a 1985 graduate of Garrett High School.
Sterling was an officer for the Garrett Police Department for 25 years, serving as a detective for eight of those years. He was currently working as a technician at Phoenix Mechanical.
Sterling was a volunteer for the Special Olympics and was also a member of Garrett VFW Post 1892.
He is survived by his wife, Kembra Robbins, of Garrett; children, Steven Minnich, of Garrett, Morgan (John) Stump, of Fort Wayne, Colton Robbins, of Fort Wayne, Mason Bowland, of Garrett, and Braelyn Robbins, of San Diego, California; grandson, Trae Minnich; stepmother, Wilma Davis of Auburn; brothers, Derrick Robbins, of Illinois; Kevin Robbins, of Fort Wayne, Phillip Mooney, of Fort Wayne and Adam McPherson, of Auburn; sister, Kim Baumgartner, of Stockton, California; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Melody Rolston, of Auburn; and sister-in-law, Bettina (Larry Maple) Pepple, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sterling Keith Robbins; mother, Helen Combs; and a brother, Brian Robbins.
Visitation for Sterling will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m., and 6-9 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A private funeral service will be held.
Burial will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
Per the governor’s mandate, face masks will be required and only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.