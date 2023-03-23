AUBURN — Darrell Merl Treesh, 96, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
He was born in DeKalb County on Dec. 5, 1926, the son of the late Ray Everett and Mildred Elizabeth (Hoot) Treesh.
Darrell retired from Elway Trucking in Fort Wayne.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Dolores; son, Max (Roxanne) Treesh, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cynthia Charleston, of Lake Wales, Florida, and Deborah Smith, of Mulberry, Florida; stepchildren, Dennis (Shirley) Armstrong, Reva (Lane) Brown, Brenda Armstrong, Julia (Scott) Levinson and Ronald (Deanna) Armstrong; 10 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna J. Treesh; son, Jim Treesh; and sister, Deloris Diehm.
Private services will be held. Private burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
