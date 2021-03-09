ALBION — Shirley Lee Coe, age 84, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana, following three courageous battles with cancer.
She was born on July 20, 1936, the daughter of Frank and Ethel Mae (Grim) Garrison, in Churubusco, Indiana.
On Oct. 23, 1954, she married Russell L. Coe. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2002.
She is survived by Karen “Sue” (Donald “Rodney”) Clouse, of Ligonier, Indiana, Jerry Coe, of Albion, Indiana, Perry (Christi) Coe, of Churubusco, Indiana, Robin (Steven) Berrier, of Warsaw, Indiana, Brian Coe, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Lorena (Bill Rockwell) Czosnowski, of Granger, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; two siblings, Wiladene “Willie” Shively and Eva Gilbert, both of Churubusco, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Genevieve Anderson, Virginia Fulk and Neva Gaff; and three infant siblings.
Shirley graduated from Churubusco High School in 1954, and worked more than 40 years for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. She was a loving mother and grandmother, loved watching wildlife and enjoyed gardening.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m., on Monday, March 8, 2021, and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.