Jean Raymond
ANGOLA — Jean I. “Boston” Raymond, 93, of Angola, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola.
She was born on July 2, 1926, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to John P. and Margaret M. (Clancy) Oliver. She graduated from North Quincy High School in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Jean worked at Allis Chalmers Company in Cincinnati, Ohio until her retirement.
She was an accomplished tennis player and an amazing artist. Jean enjoyed reading, knitting, watching sports and playing bridge. Most of all, she loved her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Paula (Larry) Kieffer, Angola; Elizabeth Laverty, Cincinnati, Ohio; step-sons Curtis (Lulia) Raymond and Daniel Raymond. Also surviving is her grandson, Derek (Kristina) Kieffer and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Kieffer and Gavin Kieffer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Curtis Raymond; a son, Robert Phillips and two sisters, Louise and Virginia.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Cameron Woods, 701 W. Harcourt Drive, Angola.
Memorials may be made to Cameron Woods, Angola.
