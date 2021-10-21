GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Barbara Sue (Tustison) Schindler passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at her home in Gig Harbor, Washington.
She was born on July 19, 1941, the daughter of Ellary and Margaret Tustison. She was the sixth of 11 children born and raised in Hicksville, Ohio.
Barb was the first of her family to graduate from Hicksville High School.
She loved being a mom and a home-healthcare provider.
As a Christian, she served many people in her church and community.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing Bingo, Yahtzee, and cards.
Barb is survived by four children, 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Phyllis Wyrick, Roger Tustison and Vickie Bronne.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Junior Tustison, Janet Martines, Lola Myers, Shirley Camp, Marilyn Fogle, RT Tustison and Zach Tustison.
A Celebration of Life for Barb will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Harlan Christian Community Center (formerly Harlan Elementary) at 12616 Spencerville Road, Harlan, IN 46743.
Friends and family are welcome to come and enjoy “Barb’s Bingo” while sharing sweet memories and pictures.
For further questions, please contact Margo Kelly at 253-970-0694.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.