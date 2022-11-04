FORT WAYNE — John W. Graves, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
John was born on April 20, 1954, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Paul E. and Margreta Graves.
John is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Ivan E. and Becky Graves, of Auburn, Thomas L. and Karen Graves, of Spencerville, Matthew P. and Rosita Graves, of Bethany, Oklahoma, Joseph A. and Lori Graves, of Auburn and Paul A. and Rebecca Graves, of Spencerville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Julianna L. Markland, of Auburn, Mary C. and Kim Goldwood, of Larwill, Therese L. and Dan Bonkoski, of Auburn and Patricia Graves, of Leo.
Funeral services for John will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m., with visitation three hours prior from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Fr. Vincent Jospeh, PC, will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
