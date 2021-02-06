Donald Glick Feb 6, 2021 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Glick, 71, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home in Grabill, Indiana.Arrangements are pending at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll If Donald Trump starts a new political party, would you support it? You voted: Yes, enthusiastically! Maybe No Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Dead' man arrested by ISPKlan group plans gathering in AuburnPair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop for no headlightsSecond man jailed in molesting casePolice lured alleged molester to his arrestState loosening quarantine rules for schoolsConcerned citizen's call leads to neglect, drug chargesMan jailed on voyeurism chargesPNC Bank acquiring Tempus TechnologiesHannah Holstein's girls basketball sectional preview Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD134442 KD134523 KD135340 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Jenny Lou's Greenery opens Saturday Crusading against COVID Art museum hosting two-day gallery in Auburn American Red Cross offers tips on staying safe in extreme cold Parks department downsizes Maple Syrup Days this year Wetlands help to protect us from pollution Real socialism LaGrange Bookings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.