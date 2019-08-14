FORT WAYNE — Patricia A. Miller, 80, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019.
She was born in Warsaw, Indiana, on June 7, 1939, the daughter of Orville and Madelyn Long. They preceded her in death.
Patricia was a graduate of New Haven High School and went on to graduate from Ball State with a bachelor's degree as a registered nurse in 1960.
She went on to work as an RN for 46 years for the mentally handicapped. She was also a director of nursing for 15 years at Glen Oaks Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
Patricia enjoyed crocheting, her animals, gardening, and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly L. Hunnicutt; son, Greg S. Miller; brother, James O. (Kimiko) Long; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Steven, Amanda and Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kermit L. Miller, who passed in 1987, the father of Kelly and Greg.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road., Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Burial will be held at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.