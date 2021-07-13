A memorial service has been set to celebrate the life of John L. McElroy, who died on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The celebration is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3 p.m., with an open house at Lake Gage Marina barn in Angola, Indiana, on the northwest side of Lake Gage.
A memorial scholarship fund has been set up in John’s name to further education and or provide specialty tools for students moving straight into the marine industry. The memorial scholarship will be a recurring fund. Donations may be sent to Impact Institute, John McElroy Memorial Scholarship, 1607 Dowling St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Donations for the scholarship fund can also be taken at the Celebration of Life on July 24, 2021.
