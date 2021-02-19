KENDALLVILLE — Sylvia Sue Charles, age 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Charles was born in South Bend, Indiana, on June 27, 1943, to Bert Charles Weimer and Lallah Bonita (Bollenbaugh) Weimer. They preceded her in death.
She was an administrative assistant with Alan Aluminum and Coachmen Industries.
Sylvia married Arthur Leroy Charles on Aug. 17, 1991, at Mackinac Island, Michigan.
She loved God and was strong in her faith.
Survivors include her husband, Art Charles, of Kendallville; daughter, Nicole and Joshua Baker, of Angola; sons, Brett Delagrange, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Timothy Delagrange, of Chicago, Illinois; six grandchildren, Jackson, Layla, Lucas and Carter Baker and Alan and Indiana Delagrange; stepchildren, Art Charles Jr., Kelly and Jenny Charles and Rhonda and Eric Burtch; step-grandchildren, Kevin, Phillip, Michael, Macy and Daniel; step-great-grandchildren, Katlynn, Taylor and Iris; and brother, Claude Weimer, of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Lenora Nagy; and a brother, Ron Keene.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Services will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their excellent care of Sylvia.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
