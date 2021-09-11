Richard Ross Fulk, 85, of Powhatan, Virginia, and formerly of Rome City, Indiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Midlothian, Virginia.
He was born March 4, 1936, in Wawaka to Ross J. and Grace (Gonser) Fulk.
On June 16, 1959, he married Lavorna B. Kimmel. She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2020.
Mr. Fulk worked in construction as a manager and supervisor for Rieth-Riley for 30 years and for E & B Paving for seven years. He also worked as an operating engineer for Brooks Construction for 15 years. In his younger days, he was a farmer.
He was a member of the Brimfield United Methodist Church, Moose Lodge in Kendallville and Powhatan, Virginia, Mizpah Shrine in Fort Wayne, and the Kendallville Masonic Lodge.
Richard enjoyed fishing, building and remodeling homes, and socializing with friends.
Surviving are a son, Ricky Ross Fulk of Wawaka; two daughters, Linda (Shelton) Tackett of Powhatan, Virginia, and Cathy Temple of Kendallville; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Tona Halsey of Kendallville; and a brother, Wayne (Donita) Fulk of Kendallville.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Brady; and a brother, Kenneth Fulk.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville. A Masonic Lodge service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Burghduff of the Brimfield United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Township Cemetery near Rome City.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfunerlahome.com
