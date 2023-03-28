KENDALLVILLE — Mary Jo Carteaux Paulus Diehm, age 90, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Ms. Diehm was born on Sept. 1, 1932, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Eugene and Agnes (Weber) Carteaux.
Mary Jo graduated from Kendallville High School in 1950. In 1954, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois. She then continued her education at St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she obtained her Master’s Degree and Teacher’s License.
In 1954, she married Hilton Paulus and they had five children together, Suzie, Michael, Kay, Kevin, and Stacy. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1966.
On June 26, 1976, she married Howard Diehm and after 43 years of happy marriage, he preceded her in death on March 7, 2019.
Mary Jo taught at Wayne Center Elementary School for 28 years, and upon retiring she took a position at Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne, as a supervisor for student teachers for 20 years.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Kendallville, Indiana, and Tri Kappa. Mary Jo was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, walking and staying active, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Suzie (Bill) Knox, of Corunna, Indiana, Kay (Bill) Havlin, of Zionsville, Indiana, and Stacy (Gordon) Green, of Gilbert, Arizona; sons, Mike (Sherry) Paulus, of Auburn, Indiana, and Kevin (MiMi) Paulus, of Atwood Lake, Indiana; grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer) Knox, Tyler (Jo) Knox, Alex (Ashley) Knox, Joe (Ashley) Paulus, Zack Havlin, Megan Havlin, Erica (John) Montoya, Adam Paulus, Jami (Kyle) Hall, Mitchell (Emily) Green, and Jason Green; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Yuska, of Kendallville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and sisters, Patricia Carteaux and Virginia Valentine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 319 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.
Officiating the services will be Father J. Steele.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and to the Wounded Warrior’s Project.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, Indiana.
