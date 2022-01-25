LEO — Louis Bernard Sukala, 92, of Leo, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
Lou Sukala was born on April 26, 1929, to Louis Paul and Mary Cecilia (Sullivan) Sukala, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia.
He married Betty Jane Shotts on July 1, 1955, in Ford City, Pennsylvania. She passed away on Jan. 26, 2014.
Lou grew up in the Pittsburgh area, graduating from Arnold High School, where he played basketball and football.
Lou was a Korean War Army Veteran, stationed at Wonau Base in Korea. He attended the ETA JIMA Specialist School in Japan, and was then a Personnel Administrative Clerk. During that time he was the 8th U.S. Army Boxing Runner-up.
After the war, he graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a Metallurgical Engineering degree.
His work career included Bethlehem Steel in Carlisle and Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Detroit Diesel Allison in Indianapolis, Indiana; and retiring from Navistar in Fort Wayne Indiana.
He had lived in the Leo area since 1975.
Lou and Betty enjoyed music of all types — especially Polka and Big Band — and enjoyed dancing. They often went to the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. He enjoyed playing golf in the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Sr. Golf League.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Diane (Tom) Romano, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bernard (Jamie) Sukala, of Auburn, Indiana, Audri (Jim) Reed, of Auburn, Indiana, and Criss (Yeijin) Sukala, of Lake Orion, Michigan.
His grandchildren include six granddaughters, Gina Romano, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Crista Romano, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Haley Reed, of Auburn, Indiana, Hanna Reed, of Auburn, Indiana, Erin Sukala, of Austin, Minnesota, and Lexi Sukala, of Lake Orion, Michigan; one grandson, Lee Reed, of Auburn, Indiana; and one great-grandson, Jordan Reed, of Auburn, Indiana.
Additional survivors include a sister-in-law, Rose Marie Sukala, of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; plus several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Catherine Sukala Marotti; a brother, Stephen Charles Sukala; and one grandson, Cristian James Sukala.
There will be a private graveside service at Cedar Creek Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, officiated by Fr. Mark Enemali, from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice or a local Humane Shelter of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.