WOLCOTTVILLE — Patsy Lou (Minnick) Merrifield, 94, of Wolcottville, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville.
Patsy was born on July 3, 1928, the daughter of Chester and Lillian (Cornwall) Minnick at the Sturgis Hospital in Sturgis, Michigan.
She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1946.
On Nov. 3, 1946, she married Carldean Merrifield in the Wolcottville First Baptist Church, with Rev. Virgil Yohe, of the LaGrange Lutheran Church officiating. He preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2022.
Patsy was a homemaker who served her husband and family with tender love and compassion. She was a member of the LaGrange County Council on Age and Aging for almost 30 years. She was a member of the Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church. In 1972, she was the first woman in LaGrange County to run for a LaGrange County commissioner seat.
Patsy loved children, regardless of to whom they belonged. She enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, baking and cross-word puzzles.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Gene Julian; and granddaughter, Cinthia Barker.
Surviving are her four daughters, Linda (Jerry) Barker of South Milford, Barbara Julian of Angola, Diane Merrifield of LaGrange, and Jacki (Jack) Pearson of Shipshewana; two sons, Carldean (Judy) Merrifield Jr., of Wolcottville and David (Mary) Merrifield of LaGrange; 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jacqueline Reade of Auburn.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the church with a visitation starting at 10 a.m., prior to the service. The Rev. James Bartlett and Rev. Chris Wild will be officiating.
Burial will take place following the services at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Memorials may be given in Patsy’s memory to Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church or The Farm Project.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.