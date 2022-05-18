COLUMBIA CITY — Sandra Geraldine “Big Sandy” Courtois, 74, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at 11:40 p.m., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
She was born on April 6, 1948, in Effingham, Illinois, a daughter of the late Raymond D. and Alma Lee (Anderson) Bartlett.
The family moved to Texas, where she attended Flower Bluff High School. A free spirit, she left home at 14 to pursue life. She frequently traveled across the country but always said she loved Texas best. During her travels, she worked as a nurse’s aide, ranch hand, a construction worker, and a bartender in San Antonio. No matter what the job, she prided herself in honest work. She earned a GED and, throughout her life, maintained her independence.
On April 16, 1986, she married Carl L. Courtois in San Antonio, Texas. In 1987, after the birth of their daughter Sayward, they moved to Fort Wayne. Carl died on July 25, 1988. In 1992, Sandy moved to a farm in Whitley County.
Sandra loved animals and enjoyed tending her farm and livestock. With a gruff and private exterior, those who got to know her had the privilege to meet one of the most compassionate and loving people this world has ever created. She liked to tell bawdy jokes and laugh with her friends. She was a member of Eagles Lodge 1906 and a lifetime member of VFW Post 5582 Columbia City.
In her senior years, despite her failing health, Sandy’s focus and joy became her granddaughter, Sequoia. She took great pleasure in watching her play at the park, waving at each other, and sharing pork rinds and ice cream.
Surviving are her daughter, Sayward D. Courtois, of Fort Wayne; and granddaughter, Sequoia Christlieb.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her partner, Joseph Wells.
Sandy’s wishes were to have no services. She asked that all who knew her have a beer and a good laugh in her memory.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
