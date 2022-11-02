AUBURN — Wayne A. Sprunger, age 77, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1945, in Rockford, Illinois, to Harry and Be (Amstutz) Sprunger.
Wayne honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.
He married Judy (Fee) Noll on April 19, 1996, and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2016.
Wayne worked as an engineering assistant at Northern Indiana Fuel and Light in for 32 years, retiring in 2003.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Sam Vance, of Auburn; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Jessica Sprunger, of New Haven and Sam and Brie Sprunger, of Bluffton, Ohio; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Tina and John Kiessling, of Auburn and Tammie Hawn, of Huntington; stepson, Corey Fee, of Butler; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy Sprunger; and two brothers, Dale Sprunger and Denny Sprunger.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
