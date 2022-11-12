GARRETT — Ellen Ruth Bolen, 82, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn.
She was born March 3, 1940, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Henry and Leona (Barger) Isham.
Ellen married Dixie Bolen on Aug. 16, 1958, in Waterloo, Indiana, and he survives in Garrett.
She was a homemaker.
Ellen was a member of the Garrett Eagles.
She enjoyed Bingo, garage sales and spending time with her family.
Also surviving are two daughters, Darla (Jim) Gamble, of Garrett and Lucky Grossman, of Garrett; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Diehm, in 2015; four brothers, Henry Isham Jr., James Isham, Richard Isham and J.C. Isham; and a sister, Linda Hicks
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To help with expenses, please visit www.fellerandclark.com.
