WATERLOO — Patricia Lee Lockwood, 70, of Waterloo, Indiana, went home on Monday, March 6, 2023, to be with her Lord and Savior. She passed away at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She will be forever loved and missed by all of those she touched through her hospitality and love.
Pat was born on Feb. 17, 1953, to LaOtto and Jenny Sevrence in Fort Wayne, Indiana. They both preceded her in death.
She graduated from DeKalb High School, Class of 1971.
Pat married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth L. Lockwood, on Aug. 11, 1973.
Surviving are her husband of almost 50 years, Kenneth Lockwood, of Waterloo; three children, Sarah Murphy, of Fort Wayne, Daniel and Jaclyn Lockwood, of Auburn and Dennis and Julie Lockwood, of Waterloo; and six grandchildren, all of whom she adored. She also is survived by a sister, Alitza and Dennis Wildes, of Buxton, Maine; and a brother, G. Michael and Cynthia “Jody” Sevrence, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Pat and Ken enjoyed their friends and fellowship at Hudson United Brethren Church.
She looked forward to her time with her “Swim Gals” at the Jam Center in Garrett.
Pat was well-known for her joy of baking, cooking, and preserving. She made many wedding cakes for friends and family.
She worked for Rieke Corp. in Auburn as sales secretary before becoming a full-time mother. She also was known as “The Bookkeeper” at Lockwood Welding for more than 25 years.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
Pastor Craig Burkholder will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Sedan Cemetery in rural Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, IN 46747.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
