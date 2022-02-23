HUDSON — Victor L. Phares, 84 of rural Hudson, Indiana, passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his residence, following an extended illness.
Victor was born on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1937, in Waynedale, Indiana, to Elston Guy and Marie T. (Rawligh) Phares.
His 8th birthday was also on Easter Sunday and was remembered as a special day by his family.
He attended Albion High School and helped build the Methodist Church in Albion with his father, who was a carpenter.
On Dec. 24, 1955, he married D. June Wilhelm. They were married in Albion Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 1995.
Surviving from that marriage are three children, Debra (Todd) Taylor, of Bryan, Ohio, Michael Phares, of Auburn and Ronald (Rose) Phares, of Angola; 11 grandchildren, Misty (Matt) King, of Bryan, Ohio, Mandy (Doug) Hanna, of Bryan, Ohio, James (Bobbie) Phares, of Trenton, Tennessee, Michael (Danielle) Phares, of Lebanon, Tennessee, Andrew (Tory) Phares, of Auburn, Penny (Rachel) Kunkle, of Fort Wayne, Ronald Phares, of Fort Wayne, Eric (Kari) Phares, of Fort Wayne, Devin (Kascha) Phares, of Casselberry, Florida, April Scoble-Jame,s of Lowell, Michigan, and Jake (Ashley) Wilhelm, of Ashley; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
On Aug. 24, 1996, he married Donna Wilhelm, and she survives, along with five stepchildren, Theresa (Jack) Osborn, of Angola, Terry (Linda) Wilhelm, of Hudson, Tammy Hinkley, of Angola, Tommy (Deb) Wilhelm, of Ashley and Tim (Kathy) Wilhelm, of Butler; 10 step-grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Vic was a truck driver for more than 50 years. He loved driving truck and got to see most of the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
He loved his family and enjoyed hearing about the great-grandkids sporting events and watching videos of them playing. He enjoyed tinkering with woodworking and making gifts for family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening and always had lots of produce to share. Last fall his son Ron took him to hear Daniel O’Donnell, his favorite singer, and he thoroughly enjoyed himself. It was a lifelong dream to get to see him in person.
Everyone will miss Victor. He did not know a stranger and was a friend to all.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Visitation is on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family for funeral expenses.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
