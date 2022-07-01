LAGRANGE — Sara C. Bir, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on May 26, 1942, to Porter and Muriel (King) Crowell in Kendallville, Indiana.
Sara was a graduate of Kendallville High School and attended Indiana University.
She married Philip Bir, of LaGrange, on Aug. 3, 1963, in Kendallville, and began their life together in LaGrange.
Sara was a homemaker and mother of three children. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home and sending cards for birthdays, anniversaries and all other occasions. Her home was always decorated to celebrate the seasons. She was a competitive bridge player and enjoyed playing with several bridge groups in the area. Sara enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities.
She was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in LaGrange and Tri Kappa.
She is survived by her son, Anthony and Teresa Bir, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her daughter, Rachel and Andrew Stroop, of LaGrange; six grandchildren, Blake, Luke, Nathan, Casey Bir and Beka and Beth Stroop.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; infant daughter, Bridget; and sister, Martha Burns.
Sara always liked to support local, hometown businesses, as well as children and animal organizations. To honor this, memorials may be made to either, Ark Animal Shelter or to The Farm (Foster Care Home using animal companionship), both in LaGrange, Indiana.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.
A rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 0050 N. C.R. 100E, LaGrange, Indiana.
Father Osman Ramos will officiate the services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
Online condolences may be sent to family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.