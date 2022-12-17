COLUMBIA CITY — John Devon Jagger, age 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 7:45 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City.
Born on Oct. 14, 1929, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of John and Audrey (Egolf) Jagger.
John attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1947.
On July 23, 1949, John married Maxine Kesling at Merriam Christian Chapel.
John spent several years working for Culligan and in law enforcement as a Whitley County deputy sheriff before becoming a Columbia City police officer as a dispatch and fire truck driver. He then worked for the Whitley County Highway Department for 20 years, until his retirement in 1991. John also served as a director at REMC for 19 years, in addition, he drove for Summit Bus and worked at Bart’s Car Store.
John was a member of Blue River Community Church, where he served as an Elder for more than 40 years.
He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #131, Columbia City.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Maxine Jagger, of Columbia City; sons, Steven Jagger, of Albion, Dennis (Sandy) Jagger, of Pierceton, Kendall “Butch” (Jeanie) Jagger and Michael (Ellen) Jagger, both of Columbia City; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Berniece Wood-Fry and Demaris (William) Valjack, both of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gerald, Lyman, Marshall and Eugene Jagger.
Friends may call on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for John will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorial contributions in memory of John, may be made to Blue River Community Church Missionary Fund.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
