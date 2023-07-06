AUBURN — Medford James “Jim” Shuff, 83, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1937, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Harry and Lula (Lutz) Shuff.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He married Shelba Jean (Smith) Zolman on Sept. 24, 1988, in Auburn, and she passed away on Dec. 18, 2010.
Jim worked for Stanadyne Distribution in Garrett for 22 years and for Reliable Tool in Kendallville for 10 years, retiring in 1999.
Jim was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, watching Westerns, crossword puzzles and dining out, especially on Saturday morning for breakfast.
Surviving are three sons, Mark Zolman, of Angola, Brian Zolman, of Angola and James Zolman Jr., of Garrett; six grandchildren, Nicole Timmis, Zackery Zolman, Alicia Kope. Jessika Nicole Zolman, Kailie Willits and Marlie Church; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Claudia Hubert, of Auburn and Faye Boger, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; nine sisters and six brothers.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Craig will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will also be from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.