WATERLOO — Harold A. Kapp passed away in his home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was surrounded by his girls during his final moments.
Harold Kapp was born on Nov. 25, 1938, in Bascom, Ohio.
He was the youngest of his three siblings, Micky, Shirley, and Richard.
He was an Air Force veteran and was known as a Macgyver. He was a skilled handyman and woodworker. Harold also tinkered with electronics and enjoyed having something to work on.
He was a supervisor at the Dana/Eaton Corporation, until his retirement in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Roma Kapp; and his grandson, James Kapp.
Harold and Roma are survived by their three children, William, Nancy and Beth. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lynsie, Alisha, Veronica, Everett, Lincoln, Calvin, Lillian, Cora and Sammara.
No services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
