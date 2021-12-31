WOLF LAKE — Patricia A. (Weeks) Howlett, 87, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021, at Peabody Nursing Home in North Manchester, Indiana.
"Pat" was born on March 9, 1934, in Noble County, Indiana, to Chester and Jenny Boggs.
She retired from Dana Corp. in Churubusco, and later worked at Walmart in Columbia City, for many years.
She was an avid gardener and spent many hours in her flower beds. She also enjoyed sewing.
Pat is survived by her five sons and a daughter, Dan (Nancy) Weeks, of Connorsville, Indiana, Randy (Melinda) Weeks, of Albion, Perry (Deb) Weeks, of Albion, Amy Weeks Nichols (Richard), of Albion, Kirk (Diane) Weeks, of Albion and Kent (Carolyn) Weeks, of Churubusco. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Pat's wishes, no services will be held.
Contributions in her memory may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
