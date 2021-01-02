FORT WAYNE – Jacob Santos Robison, 30 died peacefully Wednesday December 30, 2020 at his home in Fort Wayne.
Jacob was born in Auburn on Memorial Day, May 28, 1990. He was a Hamilton High School Graduate and worked as a cook for Granite City in Fort Wayne.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Margarita Silva-Robison of Garrett, Indiana; his father, Mitchell R. Robison (Christy) of Cape Canaveral, Florida; his brother, Adam Amado Robison; a niece Emma Grace May; maternal grandparents, Santos Amado and Ernestina Silva of Toledo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by fraternal grandparents, Richard and Naomi Robison and uncle Rick Robison.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Fort Wayne and Parkview Oncology for their love and compassionate care of Jacob. The family also appreciates all thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, Indiana with burial to follow in Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana. Calling is Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks will be required as well as social distancing guidelines.
Memorials can be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
