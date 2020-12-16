FREMONT — Robert William Roland Sr., age 77, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 22, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved his children and grandchildren very much.
Surviving are his four sons, Robert Roland Jr., of Dunedin, Florida, John (BJ) Roland, of Versailles, Indiana, Stephen (Becky) Roland, of Ashley, Indiana, and Scot Roland, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Stacey Wilson, Christopher Roland, Michael Roland, Justin Roland, Jeffrey Roland, John Roland Jr., Scylar Roland, Scot Roland Jr., Kaira Roland, Stephanie Teller and Daryan Cabler; a brother, Thomas (Lessie) Roland, of Greenfield, Indiana; and his wife of 19 years, Sue Thompson, of Fremont, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Spears; his mother, Mary (Dean) Drake; sisters, Patricia Moore and Barbara Williamson; and brothers, Jim Roland and Kenneth Roland.
Following his wishes, cremation will take place.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Stephen Roland, 303 S. Indiana Ave., Ashley, IN 46705.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
