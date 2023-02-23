AUBURN — H. Lucille Schiffli, age 97, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
She was born on May 24, 1925, in Reading, Kansas, to James Herbert and Martha Louise (Boisson) Balding.
Lucille married Edward Joseph Schiffli on June 9, 1945, in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 1984.
She was a baker at Fetzer’s Bakery in Auburn for 15 years, and then went to work for the Rieke Corporation in Auburn as an inspector, retiring in 1995.
Lucille was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She lived on Lake Gage in Angola from 1972 until 2014. She loved living on the lake. She especially loved watching the sunsets. During that time she was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola.
Family was very important to Lucille and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie Mitchell, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and April Schiffli, of Angola; five grandchildren and their spouses, Mark and Cynthia Mitchell, Michelle Mitchell, Brandon Schiffli, Collin Schiffli and Kyle and Ashley Schiffli; and five great-grandchildren, Tina Mitchell, Allen Colgate, Abby Mitchell, Emma Mitchell and Avett Schiffli.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Schiffli; son-in-law, Charley Mitchell; brother, Herbert Balding; and two sisters, Anna Mochamer and Lois Jenkins.
Private family services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will take place at Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.
Preferred memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
