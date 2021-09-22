Barbara Slater
Barbara Arlene “Barb” Slater, 88, Claypool, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born on Aug. 12, 1933, in Kosciusko County, Indiana, Barb was the daughter of the late Talman Gerald and Thelma Eileen (Secrist) DeLaughter. She was one of seven children.
After graduating from Sidney High School in 1951, Barb married Harold G. Slater on May 26, 1951. For the next 64 years, the two built a beautiful life together with five children, Kim, Kent, Kris, Kevin and Kerry.
During Barb and Harold’s time together, they owned and operated Slater’s Fruit Market and Slater’s Christmas Tree Farm in Sidney, Indiana. While Barb did what was needed for the businesses, her preferred job was being a homemaker and helping the boys.
Life was not always easy for Barb. The loss of two sons and her husband was difficult, but she took things in stride and handled what life threw at her. Barb stayed strong for her family during tough times and was a perfect model of what a person should be. She always had a relationship with God, and it was further strengthened after Harold’s passing on July 15, 2015.
Barb was a member of Eel River Community Church of the Brethren in Silver Lake, Indiana.
An excellent cook and baker, Barb loved making any kind of pie. Every spring, she enjoyed making maple syrup. If you drove by her home in the summertime, she could often be found mowing the yard outside, an activity that she enjoyed doing.
The loving memory of Barbara Arlene “Barb” Slater will be forever cherished by her sons, Kim (Kathy) Slater, of South Whitley, Indiana, and Kent (Jo Ellen) Slater and Kris (Jill) Slater, both of Claypool, Indiana; daughters-in-law, Pamela Slater, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Cindy Slater, of Warsaw, Indiana; brothers, Darwin DeLaughter, of North Manchester, Indiana, and Talman (Kelly) DeLaughter Jr., of Bettendorf, Iowa; sisters, Connie (Joe) Gottschalk, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Janice Gerardot, of Claypool, Indiana; brother-in-law, Richard Maroney, of Angola, Indiana; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Talman and Thelma DeLaughter; sons, Kevin and Kerry Slater; sisters, Darlene Maroney and Carolyn Maroney; sister-in-law, Valeria DeLaughter; and brother-in-law, John Maroney.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 2-8 p.m., at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R. 114 West, North Manchester, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Eel River Community Church of the Brethren, 2507 S.R. 14, Silver Lake, Indiana, with calling beginning at 9 a.m.
Pastor Audrianna Svay and Pastor Roger Eberly will officiate.
Burial will be at Ulrey Memorial Cemetery, Silver Lake, Indiana.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Barb Slater, memorial contributions may be made to the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, 1491 West 900 South, Claypool, IN 46510.
The family of Barb Slater has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
