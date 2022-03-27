KENDALLVILLE — Constance Louise Hart, better known as Connie Hart, passed away peacefully after living with dementia for many years, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at 8:23 a.m. She was 73 years young. It is difficult to try to encapsulate in a few words the joy and the light that she radiated to this world. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, cousin and friend. Every person who made her acquaintance was generally uplifted by her presence.
Born on Aug. 21, 1948, to Jack Lewis Todd and Kathryn (Bir) Todd in Kendallville Indiana. Connie grew up with her brother, Greg Todd, on Mitchell Street. She attended Kendallville elementary school and graduated from Kendallville High School in 1966. She was in the National Honor Society. She attended Marion College in Indianapolis for one semester.
On Aug. 6, 1971, she married the love of her life, James Leroy Hart, who preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2015. Early in their marriage they moved quite a bit. After brief residencies in Orland, Indiana, Albion Michigan, and Marshall Michigan, Jim and Connie settled down in LaGrange County, Indiana. From 1976-1985, they lived in Howe Indiana, then they lived in LaGrange from 1985-1995.
While in Howe, Connie started a career in banking at State Bank of Lima. She worked primarily in the banking industry for more than 15 years. From the mid-1990s until her death, Connie lived in Kendallville with a brief time living in Pflugerville, Texas.
Connie and Jim shared four children, all of whom survive, Theresa (John) Allevato, Melissa Hart, Jeffrey (Beatrix) Hart and Joseph Hart. They are also survived by grandchildren, Stephanie Reuille, Matthew Smith, Kathryn Hart, Ivy Hart and Israel Hart. They have five great grandchildren, Tanner Christlieb, Wyatt Reuille, Cooper Dean Smith, Nova Smith and Kendrick Leroy Henderson.
The family would also like to acknowledge Connie’s deep love and friendship with Stephanie McLane and Trudie Aller, Red and Cheri Coleman and Charley and Sara Fisher. These kind souls were very helpful and supportive of Connie throughout her life. The family would also like to honor all of those who served her in the last two years of her life at Orchard Pointe. The family gives a very special thanks to her daughter, Melissa Hart, for staying with her and helping her in the months before Connie went into assisted living.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Kendallville, Indiana, on Saturday April 9, at 1 p.m.
Following the Mass, a celebration of her life will be held at the Kendallville VFW from 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please celebrate the life of Connie Hart by acts of kindness and service to those who are present in your day to day lives and communities. Be kind to the server, bank teller or check out person at a store. Invite a friend to lunch, have tea with someone you haven’t spoken to in years. Nothing would honor her memory more than to be of good cheer. If you are inclined to donate money, consider a memorial gift to the National Alzheimer's Association: http://www.alz.org or the American Lung Association: www.lung.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.