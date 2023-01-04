Diana M. Geesaman, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
Diana was born on March 8, 1948, in Auburn.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Tonya Vojtkofsky, of LaOtto; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and James King, of Avilla; grandsons, Damon Vojtkofsky, of Fort Wayne and Levon Vojtkofsky, of Fort Wayne; great-grandsons, Emery and Rowan Vojtkofsky; and sister, Rosemary Blust, of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert “AJ” and Eleanor (Lochner) Johnson.
No services will be held.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit. www.pinningtonfh.com.
