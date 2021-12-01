Harold Love Sr.
FORT WAYNE — Harold Floyd Love Sr., 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died peacefully at the home of his daughter at 5:55 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Born on Dec. 16, 1930, in Harrison County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Walter B. and Ada (Bliss) Love.
He began school in Hoagland and graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Indiana, in 1948.
On June 14, 1985, he married Bonnie Burkus. They made their home in Fort Wayne. Bonnie died on May 7, 2019.
Harold was a career-long professional truck driver with Teamsters Local 414, Fort Wayne. He drove 20 years for Consolidated Freightways, 10 years for Associated Truck Lines, and another 10 years A&R Trucking of Fort Wayne. He retired in 1987.
An avid golfer, he had three hole-in-one shots to his credit, all within six months. An accomplished athlete in his younger years, he was the Fort Wayne pole vault champion during high school and played on the city champion basketball team. His athletic abilities extended to ice skating and dancing. Later in life, he was a competitive fast pitch softball player and bowler during the winter months.
Surviving are his children Harold F. Love Jr., of Braselton, Georgia, David W. (Stacie) Love, of Woodburn, Karen (Dennis) Burnworth, of Columbia City, Rex (Denise) Love, of Columbia City and Dennis J. (Teri) Love, of Fort Wayne; a stepson, Charles D. Hammons, of New Orleans, Louisiana; 16 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Noel, Lamerl, William, Robert and Ray Love; and a sister, Beula Noll.
The funeral service will be at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health and Hospice or the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
