AUBURN — Mildred N. Bard, age 102, of Auburn passed away on January 29, 2021 at Auburn Village Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Bard was born on January 7, 1919 in Butler to Clyde and Alice (Lantz) Snyder.
She married G. Spencer Bard on March 12, 1939 in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on December 8, 1992.
Over the years she was a member of the Maple Grove EUB Church, Auburn Missionary Church, Shipshewana Berea Church and she was currently attending the Auburn Alliance Church. She was very active in her different churches including serving as Vacation Bible School director. She was also active in her community volunteering her time at DeKalb Memorial Hospital, RSVP and the Curiosity Shop.
Mrs. Bard worked at Albright’s One Stop grocery store in Corunna for several years, she worked in home health care for several years, she was an Avon representative, she was a program coordinator of the Christian Women’s Business Association, she was an officer for the DeKalb County Extension Office for several years and she was a child evangelism teacher for six years.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Necia and Jerry Myers of Waterloo; daughter and son-in-law Marty and Steven Hissong of Auburn; daughter Robyn Eddy of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Amy and Bary Inskeep, Troy Myers, Holly and Rodney Yoder, Lee and Molly Eddy, Adam Hissong, Aaron and Catherine Hissong, Aric Hissong and Dani Barr, Brad Rhodes, Rene and Boyd Pruitt and Mark Rhodes; 25 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren and more to come.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Alyce Rhodes; four brothers, Willis Snyder, Lawrence Snyder, Glenn Snyder and Warren Snyder; and two sisters, Opal Beck and Vera Haines.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. following visitation at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Pastor Lee Buer officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be made to the Auburn Alliance Church, 805 Old Brick Road, Auburn, Indiana 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
