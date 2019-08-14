ANGOLA — Leneya R. Evans, 96, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne.
She was born on March 23, 1923, on the family farm in Beresford, Clay County, South Dakota, to Einar and Naomi (Larsen) Carlson.
Leneya married Oral R. Evans on Oct. 17, 1944.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Leneya was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, cooking, baking and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Richard (Nancy) Evans, of Valparaiso, Indiana; son-in-law, James Hornbacher, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Marvin Carlson, of Salem, South Dakota; sister, Alyce Selle, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and sisters-in-law, Genelle Max, of Colorado, and Francis Carlson, of Minnesota. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Wade (Brooke) Hornbacher, Adam (Lindsey) Hornbacher, Katie (Rob) Kratoska, Rick (Megan) Evans and Molly Connolly; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oral R. Evans on Feb. 17, 2017; daughter, Theresa Hornbacher on June 17, 2018; sisters, Dorothy May Erickson and Avis Antonson; and brother, Emerald Carlson.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, with Father Bob Showers officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the church prior to the services.
Memorials may be made in Leneya’s memory to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
