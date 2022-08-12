WOLCOTTVILLE — Norman Alan Bovee, 75, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Bovee was born on June 27, 1947, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Harold C. and Retha (Cook) Bovee. They preceded him in death.
Norman was a Prairie Heights Alumni, a graduate of Tri-State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Saint Francis with a Master of Science Degree in Education.
He taught at Orland Elementary, then went to work for Stroh Implement Co., Gadson’s Sales, NAPA Sales, Prough Construction and Topeka New Holland in the parts department.
Norman served on the Prairie Heights Community School Board, Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Board, and the REMC Operation Round Up Committee. He was a leader in the Stroh community and a member of the Stroh Lions Club.
He was the custodian of Bovee Legacy Farm and Wildlife Preserve and collected and restored vintage Case tractors. Norman was an avid supporter of local sports programs.
Norman is survived by his wife, Joan (Guldenbecher) Bovee, whom he married on Dec. 28, 1967; and two sisters, Nancy Stump, of LaGrange and Beverly (Blaine) Gilliland, of Wolcottville.
Along with his parents, a brother, H. Byron Bovee, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life on the Bovee Legacy Farm will be announced.
Memorials may be made to Goshen Cancer Center, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, IN 46526.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
