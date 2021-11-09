AUBURN — Richard L. Schwartz Sr., 75, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Richard was born on Feb. 1, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, a son of the late Albert and Marie Schwartz.
Richard had retired from Bohn Aluminum in Butler after 50 years of employment.
He enjoyed eating at Richards Restaurant, Penguin Point and working on cars in his free time.
He is survived by five sons and three daughters-in-law, Bruce and Amber Schwartz, of Fremont, Richard and Angela Schwartz Jr., of Butler, Eric Schwartz, of Ashley, John and Jennifer Schwartz, of Corunna and Scott Schwartz, of Angola; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters and a brother-in-law, Susie and Harlow Meek, of Auburn and Linda Steinman, of Kendallville; and sister-in-law, Ruth Schwartz, of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jack Schwartz.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation two hours prior, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.