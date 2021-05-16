Carol Ahrens
FORT WAYNE — Carol N. Ahrens, 94, passed away on May 12, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages, Pine Valley, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Wawaka, Indiana, to John and Margie (Prough) Coffman. They preceded her in death.
Carol attended International Business College in Fort Wayne.
She enjoyed golfing, reading, oil painting and needle work.
Surviving are her sons, Ronald (Elaine) Ahrens and Timothy Ahrens; daughter, Cheryl (Charles) Zurbrugg; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; one great-grandson; and one on the way.
Carol was preceded in death by her spouse, William C. Ahrens.
Private graveside services will be held at Concordia Gardens Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home or Concordia Lutheran Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home in Fort Wayne.
